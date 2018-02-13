Does your bub have what it takes to be the new face of BONDS?

Does your bub have what it takes to be the next face of BONDS?

Does your bub have what it takes to be the next face of BONDS?

BONDS Baby Search is back in 2018, encouraging Aussie families to celebrate their bubs.

Launching thisThursday 15th February, Baby Search celebrates all Australian families and the bright personality of our adorable babies.

BONDS has teamed up with proud fathers Jayson Brunsdon and partner Aaron Elias, Funny-woman Celeste Barber

and YouTube sensations Jamie and Nikki Perkins who together, proudly celebrate their families in their own unique way.

Celebrating Aussie families and their bubs with a cheeky nod to some of parenting's hilarious realities, BONDS encourage all families to share their favourite moments with Australia by entering their babies into BONDS Baby Search.

Every year, BONDS looks for babies with character, individuality and charm to become the next little faces of their brand.

The winning Bonds babies will have the chance to appear in the Bonds advertising campaign and a major prize pack.

Established in 2005, the Bonds Baby search has developed into a colourful celebration of Australian families and their beautiful offspring.

Bonds have been featuring Aussie babies in their campaigns since 1939.

Enter Bonds Baby Search 2018 at www.bonds.com.au/babysearch.

Does your bub have what it takes to be the face of BONDS?

KEY DATES:

Entries open: Thursday February 15 12pm AEDT

Entries close: Wednesday February 28 at 12pm AEDT

Voting opens: Thursday March 1 at 12pm AEDT

Voting closes: Wednesday March 14 at 12pm AEDT

Shortlist announced: Monday March 19 at 12pm AEDT

Winners announced: Wednesday March 21 at 12pm AEDT



THE FACTS:

Bonds Baby Search is a celebration of all Australian families and babies.

Bonds Baby Search is an annual online competition run to find the new little faces of Bonds.

Bonds Baby Search is in its 15th year.

Bonds have been featuring Aussie babies in their campaigns since 1939.

The Bonds Baby Search 2017 was its biggest year with over 66,000 entries and 965,000 online votes.



WHO CAN ENTER:

Newborns to three-year-olds who reside in Australia.

AGE CATEGORIES:

0 - 6 months

7 - 18 months

19 months - 3 years

WINNERS:

Winners are handpicked by Bonds or public votes, with a possible total of 16 winners overall.

WONDERBUB OF THE YEAR:

1 entry will be chosen by Bonds.



PEOPLE'S CHOICE:

1 entry for 0 - 6 months will be chosen by public vote

1 entry for 7 - 18 months will be chosen by public vote

1 entry for 19 - 3 years will be chosen by public vote



BOND'S CHOICE:

1 Boy entry for 0 - 6 months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Girl entry for 0 - 6 months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Boy entry for 7 - 18 months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Girl entry for 7 - 18 months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Boy entry for 19 - 3 years months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Girl entry for 19 - 3 years months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Multibirth entry for 0 - 6 months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Multibirth entry for 7 - 18 months will be chosen by Bonds

1 Multibirth entry for 19 - 3 years will be chosen by Bonds

VIDEO BUB:

1 video entry across all channels will be chosen by Bonds.

DAILY PRIZES:

A daily prize winner on Facebook will be selected by finding a bub in Bonds each day during the entry

period.