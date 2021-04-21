Dog attack lands meter reader in hospital

A meter reader has been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog on a North Queensland property.

An Ergon Energy meter reader was filling in a card outside a Mount Isa property when a pit bull approached the man from behind and bit him on the leg.

The meter reader was transported to hospital to have the wound cleaned and checked following the incident on Monday afternoon.

The incident has been reported to council, and it's unknown whether the dog belonged to the property or was a stray.

It's prompted a warning from Ergon Energy for residents to do their bit to keep the community safe.

"Dog attacks are traumatic and can have lasting effects on the physical and mental health of the victims and their families," Ergon Energy General Manager of Customer and Market Operations, Cloe Kernick said.

"Every day, meter readers go door-to-door on foot as part of their job so the risk is always front of mind for them and we hope that dog owners understand the part they play in keeping our people safe.

"Dog owners need to take responsibility for their pets for the safety of everyone walking in their neighbourhood, including meter readers doing their rounds."

A safe entry policy introduced by Ergon in January 2019 prevents crews and meter readers from entering yards where there is a record of dogs on site but it's not clear if they're securely restrained.

The policy has lead to a 40 per cent reduction in the number of injuries.

Earlier this year, meter readers in Barcaldine and Booval were left with serious injuries after being attacked by dogs on the loose.

