DOG ATTACK: Man, dog attacked on morning walk

MICHAEL Gibson normally walks his dogs everyday but an attack by another dog, which left him hospitalised and his pets injured, kept him home for weeks.

Mr Gibson, 67, was taking his two Jack Russel's Chester, 11, and Kelsea, 13, for a walk in Kawungan on March 18 when he spotted what he believed was a Staffy charging towards them from a distance.

"It latched onto Chester and I tried to separate them but in the process, I was bitten," he said. "My other little dog (Kelsea) stood aside."

Chester suffered puncture wounds to his leg and back and required antibiotics costing Mr Gibson $150 in vet bills.

Michael Gibson with his dogs (L) Chester and Kelsea. Alistair Brightman

Mr Gibson was bitten on both hands and was taken to the emergency department of Hervey Hospital.

His wounds were cleaned and he received antibiotics but returned the next day when problems arose.

"That night my hand got really sore so the next day we went back and they looked at it and said I'd have to go on a drip and stay overnight," he said. "The surgeon had to operate to clean it and needed to pull a tendon away to clean the wound. I was in there for about four days."

Working as a groundsman at a local school, Mr Gibson was unable to work and spent two weeks off work.

Now fully recovered from the incident, Mr Gibson's concern has turned to others who may be at risk of a dog attack including the elderly and children.