DOG ATTACK: 'Tiny little' pet attacked on popular beach

A RELAXED morning walk quickly turned bloody for Margaret Hodgson when her dog was viciously attacked by two large off-leash canines.

"I thought he'd be ripped in half,” owner Margaret Hodgson said.

"I honestly thought he was going to be in two pieces.”

Danny, a silky maltese, was attacked by two large dogs while at an off-leash beach with his owner, Margaret Hodgson. Contributed.

The Urangan resident was walking her silky maltese, Danny on an off leash beach off Moolyyir St when her beloved 12-year-old canine was savagely attacked.

"He's a tiny little 7kg dog and there was another gentleman walking towards us with his two dogs and all of a sudden, the dogs came barrelling down the beach,” she said.

"One bit him and caused damage on his leg and the other was trying to grab him from the other end.

"When I tried to pick him up, the other dog tried to pick him up by the leg and pull him into the water.”

Mrs Hodgson had to carry Danny home, by the time they returned, she had blood stains down her shirt.

After a visit to the vet, it was discovered Danny suffered a severe puncture wound and laceration to his back left leg.

She reported the incident to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The vet bill totalled about $800 and is currently being paid by the owner of the dogs which attacked Danny.

She isn't alone, with many dog owners also experiencing dog attacks across the Fraser Coast's popular dog-walking spots

Earlier this month, Lindsay Howard was taking his Irish Wolfhound, Hannah for a walk in Eli Waters when another dog launched at the nine-month-old pup.

The vet bill cost in excess of $1000 and Mr Howard never found out who was responsible for the attacking dogs.

However, Mr Howard believes the number of dog attacks exceeded the number of attacks reported to Council.

"Whenever I go to the beach, someone tells me about something which has happened which involves their dog being attacked,” she said.

"There's a lot of people who don't seem to report it because they don't want to make a fuss.”

On the Fraser Coast alone, Council had 104 reports of dog attacks in the past 12 months.

In a poll conducted by the Chronicle last week, 93 per cent of respondents said more needed to be done to ensure responsibility from dog owners.

About 3 per cent disagreed while another 3 per cent did not care as they did not own a dog.

When approached for comment, a Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman said there were four Animal Management Compliance officers who worked across the region.

Despite 104 dog attacks reported, they said further investigation revealed many of the attacks were fights between neighbouring animals through a dividing fence, dogs rushing fences or acting aggressively.

If your dog attacks another animal, you could be fined up to $630.

Mrs Hodgson said she was incredibly grateful for the service provided by a compliance officer.

"I couldn't fault him because he would call up and check how Danny was doing and would ask how things were progressing,” she said.

"I don't know what the answer is but I think dog owners need to take responsibility and know their dogs.

"Perhaps Council could consider changing their by-laws.”