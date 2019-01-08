Dog owners risk $261 fine for unregistered pet

DO THE RIGHT THING: Ashley Meyers with seven-year-old Lola, a cavoodle cross terrier who is registered and micro-chipped.

HAVEN'T registered your dog?

Residents can expect a knock on the door by Fraser Coast Regional Council between January 21 and June 29.

Pet owners are urged to ensure their pets are registered and their details correct or face a fine of up to $261.

Councillor Anne Maddern said the council last year issued 16,707 dog registration renewals, but was yet to hear back from 1775 owners.

"Pet owners can work with council to cut the number of animals ending up in the pound by ensuring pets are registered and micro-chipped so they are returned home as quickly as possible if they stray," Cr Maddern said.

"The registration fees help council pay for animal management staff, as well as provide education programs and facilities such as the two pounds, fenced off-leashed areas and free doggy doo bags."

Hervey Bay dog owner Ashley Meyers said those who did the right thing had nothing to worry about.

"It annoys me, it's not hard to do the right thing and people choose not to and they also feel they can get away with stuff," Mr Meyers said.

"Lola (pictured) is registered, micro-chipped and she has a tag with my name and number on it so if she ever got lost I know she's safe because someone can find where I am.

"I don't have a problem with it. All they're doing... it's like them checking on anything else making sure people are up-to-date with this or that.

"They'll knock and say 'register checking,' then off they'll go, it's a two minute thing and then it's done and they tick you off their list.

"It's only the people who are not doing the right thing that are going to be affected by it."

The owners of an unregistered dog face fines of up to $261 for each animal on top of registration fees.

The inspection program will start on Monday, January 21, and finish on Saturday, June 29, with the majority of inspections completed by April.

REGISTRATION FEES

Desexed dog $58

Whole dog $135.50

Whole dog 8+ years $69.20

Early payment of Renewal Notice offer* Save $20

Concessional discount on renewal* Save $5