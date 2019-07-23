Menu
Dog registration numbers soar on Fraser Coast
Dog registration numbers soar after council crackdown

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:55 PM
FRASER Coast dog registrations have soared in the past year following a council-led crackdown on unregistered pets these past few months.

But mayor George Seymour says there are no plans to re-introduce registration fees for cat owners, after they were scrapped in 2017.

He said the same policy on picking up roaming animals would still apply to felines.

Animal compliance officers have spent the past few months door-knocking and educating residents about the registration campaign, which kicked off in January

It follows a spate of roaming dog attacks across the region in 2018.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is now processing about 95 dog registrations a week, compared to 20 before the program began.

REGISTRATIONS UP: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour with Maisy and Chester at the Augustus Estate Dog Park. Registration numbers have jumped over the past year after a council-led crackdown on negligent dog owners and roaming animals.
Cr Seymour said community members should make sure their pets were registered and microchipped to ensure their animals could be returned home quickly.

"In our budget we've allocated a significant amount of funds to improve animal welfare, like new enclosures for cats at the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre," Cr Seymour said.

"We froze the registration for desexed dogs and by increasing the number of dogs that are registered, we're increasing the funds that go towards being a pet-friendly community."

Dog registration numbers have increased from about 16,300 to 20,000 over the past year.

Residents with an unregistered dog can be fined up to $261 for each animal, on top of registration fees.

About $1.4 million from the budget has been allocated to crack down on irresponsible pet management, with seven new staff and four vehicles being added to the council's animal management sector.

