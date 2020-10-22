Menu
Dog rego rates: What a difference a year makes

Carlie Walker
22nd Oct 2020 3:30 AM
THE number of unregistered dogs in the region is falling, but Fraser Coast residents have been reminded to keep their details up to date.

Fraser Coast Councillor Zane O'Keefe said while the number of dogs registered with the Fraser Coast Regional Council was increasing each year, the number of unregistered animals was falling.

"There has been a fantastic response by residents to register their pets," he said.

"The number of registered dogs has jumped by 3347 from 16,277 in 2018 to 19,624 in 2020."

The owners of registered dogs who had not re-registered their pets were sent a reminder notice recently.

"This time last year 61% of those who were sent reminders had not contacted council," Cr O'Keefe said.

"This year only 36% or, about 1800 owners, have not yet responded to the reminder notice."

Pet owners who have not responded may be contacted by Collection House on behalf of council.

Cr O'Keefe urged dog owners to ensure their pet's details were up-to-date as it helped staff to more easily reunite lost pets with their owners.

"Sometimes pet owners forget to update their registration details with us when they move, or their pet passes on," he said.

"They should also update their details with the group that holds their pet's microchip data.

"Registered dogs can be reunited with their owners very quickly which helps ensure that they don't stay long in the pound.

"Up to date details also prevents council from sending unnecessary letters and registration forms, especially to people whose pets have passed away."

Pet owners who have not updated their details or paid their registration fees can contact the council on 1300 79 49 29.

The registration fees help Council pay for Animal Management staff; as well as provide education programs and facilities such as the two pounds, fenced off-leashed areas and free dog poo bags.

The owners of an unregistered dog face fines of up to $261 for each animal on top of registration fees.

dog registration dogs fccouncil
Fraser Coast Chronicle

