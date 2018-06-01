Call to action after spate of savage attacks

SHARON Barber is scarred for life after her beloved dog Panda was savagely mauled at her feet during their morning walk.

The 15-year-old Maltese cross died in her a

rms having been torn apart by a an off-leash dog.

Ms Barber told the Chronicle she was walking Panda on Bryant St, Maryborough, when a husky appeared and ran at them.

"I picked Panda up, spun around and said 'no' to the dog but it jumped up and grabbed her," Ms Barber said.

"It grabbed her and it started chewing at her neck at my feet while I was screaming."

When the owners of the alleged offender came over, Panda was released, covered in blood and barely moving.

"I carried her to the other owner's house but by the time they got out their keys, Panda had died."

"(They) helped me bury Panda in my backyard and I was just a hysterical mess."

Ms Barber said she also sustained bruising to her arm, hip and stomach.

The attack was reported to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The devastating attack comes less than two months after a cattle dog was mauled to death in its own backyard at Eli Waters.

The dogs believed to be responsible, two Staffordshire Terriers, were impounded pending the the outcome of the investigation.

Council CEO Ken Diehm described the incidents as "distressing" but was unable to release specifics due to privacy legislation.

"Council Compliance Officers are investigating the incident and involving Ms Barber," he said.

"However, in such incidents council can investigate declaring an animal as a regulated animal (menacing or dangerous)."

Once an animal is declared dangerous, the owner must ensure their yard is adequately fenced to contain the dog, put a warning sign on the property and ensure the dog is on a lead and muzzled if walked off the property.

Since the beginning of 2018, 74 incidents involving dogs have been reported to the council.

In 2017, the number reached 104. A breakdown of the reports revealed the greater majority of incidents involved fights between neighbouring animals through a dividing fence, dogs rushing fences or acting aggressively.

The spokesman said if there was enough evidence to show a dog had attacked another animal or person, the council, under the Animal Management Act, had the right to serve the owners with a proposal to declare the dog dangerous.

It was then up to the owners to accept the proposal or appeal against.

Depending on the severity of the incident, council officers have the power to seize and impound the dog (pending further investigation), negotiate with owners to surrender the dog or have it relocated, issue penalties for offences in accordance with state and local laws, impose other conditions under service of a compliance notice.

Speaking with the owners of the dogs, Ms Barber said their first reaction was shock, having believed their dog was friendly.

"It doesn't matter whether or not you think your dog is friendly, they must be on a lead," she said.

"More needs to be done to stop this happening."

Ms Barber has lived in Maryborough for about 20 years and the incident was the first she had experienced.

If Panda was still alive, Ms Barber said she would be too frightened to take her for a walk for fear it would happen again.

"It's such a tragic incident and it's avoidable," she said.

"Please, when you take your dog for a walk, put it on a leash whether it's a big dog or a little dog. "There could be an old person or a young child walking their dog who could be attacked."