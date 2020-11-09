Dog shakes hand of woman who saved him from death row

ADOPTING a four-legged friend from an animal shelter has inspired an Ipswich woman to volunteer her own time to a rescue.

By the end of her first month, Crystal Liston had already saved a dog from death row.

Miss Liston, who adopted Hank (formerly Tank) five weeks ago, has been walking the dogs and helping out at the shelter from which she adopted her new friend.

"When we adopted Hank, we wanted to give back to Brave Companion Dog Rescue in Laidley because they don't get any government funding or anything at all - they struggle," Miss Liston said.

"We went crazy in the shelter, gurneyed everything out and disinfected everything and gave it a really deep clean.

"We're not big income earners but, when we can, we buy extra canned food or a bag of dog food in our grocery shop each week - every little bit helps."

Founded by dog lover Ludelle Milne, Lockyer Valley dog rescue was born 19 years ago and gives up to 12 dogs a roof, beds, meals, attention and the hope of a new forever home.

But, due to the number of dogs abandoned by owners, the rescue is almost always at capacity, always looking for volunteer dog-walkers and always open to those looking to adopt.

On Wednesday, a dog that had been adopted out had been dumped at a pound to be euthanised.

Moments after he was collected from death row, Drifter shook Crystal Liston's hand to thank her for saving his life.

It was only because the microchip details still linked to the shelter that the team were notified and able to intervene.

"The owners no longer wanted him but, by luck, Ludelle was still on the microchipping details so (the pound) called her and told her what happened," Miss Liston said.

"She said 'you are not to put that dog down - I will pick him up'."

Miss Liston and her partner rushed to collect Drifer to return him to the shelter and, after climbing in the car, the dog offered a handshake.

"We got there and he was such a beautiful boy," Miss Liston said.

"I've been going back to visit him and walk him every day and giving him treats."

Drifter, who is vaccinated, is now available for adoption from Brave Companion Dog Rescue.

To find out more about him or the other dogs, call Ludelle on 0491727449.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.