A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
Crime

Dog ‘shot dead’ by neighbour, cops say

by Angie Raphael
19th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

A 49-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty and other offences after allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's dog in Western Australia.

Police say the red cloud kelpie cross doberman named Splinter had wandered onto the man's Jurien Bay Vista property on Sunday afternoon, and as his owner called him back, the accused came through his front door and shot the dog with a rifle.

Splinter was rushed to the Dongara Veterinary Clinic but died on the way there.

The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force
The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force

Police say they seized seven rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from the alleged shooter.

He has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty, possessing an unlicensed firearm, failing to provide adequate storage facilities to ensure firearms or ammunition safety, and discharging a firearm to cause fear or danger.

He is scheduled to face Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 3.

