GLENWOOD CRASH: Two men are still on the run after allegedly stealing a vehicle from Caboolture last month before crashing it on Arborten Rd, Glenwood last night. A dog squad was called in but was unable to track the two men down. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Crime

Dog squad on the hunt for ‘hoons’ after crash near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
16th Dec 2019 8:11 AM
TWO men are on the run from police after allegedly stealing a vehicle from Caboolture on November 27 before crashing it in Glenwood last night.

The men were allegedly hooning in a 2003 Blue Ford Falcon on Arborten Road, Glenwood at about 6.30pm when the driver reportedly lost control and rolled the vehicle.

Police along with a dog squad spent the night looking for the men but couldn’t locate them.

Nearby residents were told to lock up their vehicles and to keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour as the men were on the loose.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it is quite possible that one of the men is injured after he ejected from the vehicle before it crashed.

The men are not believed to be armed.

Investigations are still continuing. If you have any information please phone policelink on 131444 or Gympie police on 5480 1111.

