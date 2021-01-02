Menu
Crime

Dog taken in ‘sickening’ broad daylight theft

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Jan 2021 11:33 AM
A Brisbane couple have been left looking for answers after their beloved Dachshund was stolen in broad daylight outside a BWS in Brisbane.

Urgent help has been requested from the public to help track CoCo the Dachshund after she was stolen by two people on New Year's Eve at 10:28am at Nundah Village.

It's reported one of CoCo's owners tied her to a traffic bollard outside the BWS bottle shop to quickly duck into the local pharmacy, but returned five minutes later to find her missing without a trace.

CCTV footage obtained from the shopping centre has shown two people - one man and a teenage boy - patting CoCo with another female before the man undoes her lead, picks her up and rushes away with the young boy in tow.

CoCo has not been handed in to a vet or pound and her owners have grave concerns for her welfare.

The bold daylight theft has been labelled as "sickening" by pet detective Anne-Marie, who is helping the couple track down their missing pet.

"It was a very brazen and sickening thing to pull off in front of others like this" she said.

The ordeal is being investigated by police.

