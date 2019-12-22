Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Failure to exercise care over an animal.
Failure to exercise care over an animal.
News

Dog trapped in scorching car

Amber Gibson
22nd Dec 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A motorist was issued a notice for failing to exercise care over an animal after Police found a whimpering dog in the car.

About 9.30am Sunday December, 15, Police were patrolling the Woolworths car park at Mullumbimby when they could hear a dog whimpering coming from the area.

Upon investigation they detected a motor vehicle with a dog inside.

Checks on the ambient temperature inside the vehicle showed it was 38.2 degrees.

Witnesses identified that the owner of the vehicle had been absent for 10 minutes while the dog remained in the vehicle.

Police opened the vehicle and removed the dog.

The owners were located and issued an infringement for failing to exercise care of the dog.

nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2B wind farm sure to be a ‘failed idea’: MP

        premium_icon $2B wind farm sure to be a ‘failed idea’: MP

        News ‘There’s scant detail available on the giant wind turbine concept, but already there are many questions’

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel Qld tourism industry to feel $3bn windfall this holiday season

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards