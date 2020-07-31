DOG VS POSTIE: Stats reveal truth behind notorious face-off

A CLASSIC stereotype has been proven true after more than a dozen dogs attacked posties on the Fraser Coast last year.

As residents increasingly turn to online shopping and more parcels are delivered beyond the letterbox, posties are required to enter the front yard and knock on the door, where they can encounter additional hazards.

Across the Fraser Coast this year, there have been 15 dog attacks recorded, with three requiring medical attention.

Dog attacks present one of the greatest risks to the postie and can happen at any point of the delivery round, an Australia Post spokesman said.

Around Australia, the highest number of attacks occur on the footpath (41 per cent), followed by at the front door (22 per cent), the front yard (16 per cent) and the letterbox (16 per cent).

Queensland accounted for 26 per cent of the 272 dog attacks throughout Australia in 2019.

The Australia Post spokesman said the safety of staff was the top priority.

“An aggressive dog can cause serious injuries to a postie while they’re simply delivering your letters and parcels,” they said.

“For the safety of your postie and the community, we urge all dog owners to do the right thing and keep your dog safely out of the way throughout the day, especially if you’re expecting a delivery.”

The postal company wanted to remind pet owners that even the most well-behaved dog can become startled and behave in a protective manner.