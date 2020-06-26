Menu
TALK TO THE ANIMALS: Canine communicator Joanne Burton says anyone can understand their dog.
News

Dog whisperer on how to understand man’s best friend

Matt Collins
26th Jun 2020 1:29 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM
IF we could talk the animals, just imagine it.

Well, it turns out understanding what your dog is telling you is easier than you think.

Joanne Burton is a canine communicator and owner of Noosa business Paw and Order.

As her website explains, 'our dogs talk to us, we just need to know how to listen.'

"Anyone can understand their communication," Joanne said.

"They show us fear, happy, confused.

"Dogs show us their body language and their behaviour."

‘Anyone can understand their communication.’ Canine communicator Joanne Burton.
With an Advanced Certificate in Canine Reactive Behaviour, and a Diploma in Canine Communication, Joanne says it is easy to see a scared dog.

"People often think their dog is aggressive, but it is just afraid.

"If they are fearful, their body gets smaller, ears push back, tails between their legs," she said.

‘People often think their dog is aggressive, but it is just afraid.’
According to Joanne, a lot of time people misinterpret what their dog is telling them.

"A lot of people will punish a dig for growling, but we want to celebrate a dog's communication," she said.

"If we were to ignore or punish a growl, next time they won't bother with the growl and they will just react."

‘A dog can interpret whether the other dog is friendly or if they want them to stay away.’
Dogs use their communication with other dogs as well.

"A dog can interpret whether the other dog is friendly or if they want them to stay away," Joanne said.

"You can tell by the tail wag, where the ears and eyes are positions.

"That's why socialisation with other dogs at an early age is so important."

The canine communicator confirmed it is possible to teach old dogs new tricks.

"It's just about changing the way dog thinks about things," Joanne said.

"If you went to the clothesline the same way every day you create a path.

"If all of a sudden you choose another path, it would be overgrown and it'll be hard, but you'll get there."

Find out what your dog is trying to tell you here.

