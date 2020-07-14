Doggone good result from pet registration blitz

THANK YOU: Councillor Paul Truscott has thanked Fraser Coast residents for the large increase in dog registrations. Photo: Contributed

FRASER COAST Regional Council has thanked residents for responding to calls to keep their pets' details up to date.

Councillor Paul Truscott said he was pleased residents had responded so positively to the council's dog registration inspection and education campaigns.

"Having a pet can provide a lot of enjoyment and companionship but also comes with commitments and responsibilities," Cr Trustcott said.

"Community members can work with the council to cut the number of animals ending up in the pound by ensuring pets are registered and microchipped so they are returned home as quickly as possible."

The number of dogs registered in the region has increased from about 14,000 to almost 21,000 over the past three years.

"In the last 12 months, the council responded to nearly 600 reports of wandering dogs, with registered dogs quickly and easily reunited with their owners," Cr Truscott said.

He said the number of unpaid dog registrations was just 182 at as of June 30, 2020 compared to 1628 at June 30, 2018.

"It is compulsory for dogs to be registered with the council from 12 weeks of age and within 14 days of owners moving to the region, while dogs also need to desexed before 22 weeks of age," he said.

"The council has introduced free first year dog registration from July 1 and widened the scope of people eligible for concessions.

"We encourage Fraser Coast residents to keep doing the right thing by ensuring their dogs are registered, desexed and all their details are kept up to date."