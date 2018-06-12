Dogwood Crossing guitarist knocks out pub patron

A MUSICIAN from a popular Hervey Bay band has fronted court for attacking a man outside a pub.

Ryan William Eather, a guitarist in Dogwood Crossing, knocked unconscious a 56-year-old man who had been sitting outside on a bench waiting for a taxi.

The victim has been left with a scar on his face and required hospital treatment following the altercation on January 10 in Torquay.

Eather, who had no criminal history until now, was visibly embarrassed when he appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

Ryan William Eather, 21, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm. Contributed

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll told the court the attack was unprovoked.

But the pair knew each other before the incident.

About 11pm, Eather approached the victim at the taxi ranks to start a conversation, which quickly turned violent.

Eather became verbally abusive, before punching the man to the head with a clenched fist and pushing him, causing him to fall backwards off a seat.

Sgt Stagoll said the victim had his hands by his side during the ordeal, with the act captured on CCTV.

"It was one push, but I can elaborate, it was very forceful," Sgt Stagoll said.

"He certainly fell back quite a way, and injured himself as a result of the hit and the fall.

"He did hit the back of his head."

The victim suffered facial injuries, including bruising and a cut near an eye.

In an impact statement, he said the attack kept him from looking for work for six weeks.

Defence lawyer Kade Eames explained his client's was born "out of frustration" after he allegedly heard the victim boasting about punching one of Eather's friends.

"My client is certainly regretful of his actions," Mr Eames said.

Eather works full-time as a fourth-year apprentice electrician.

The musician was fined $1500, and ordered to pay $1000 in compensation to the victim.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge chose to not record conviction because of Eather's lack of prior offences.