Doing M'boro proud: Both winners hail from the Heritage City

CELEBRATING OUR AWARD WINNERS: Mayor George Seymour addresses the crowd of nominees in the Botanic Gardens ahead of the revealing the award recipients yesterday. Blake Antrobus

HE'S topped off 33 years as one of the Fraser Coast's golden voices and racked up years of service with tourism, history and community groups across the region.

But in a rare moment before a packed crowd, Greig Bolderrow was lost for words.

The former Fraser Coast radio announcer, general manager and local historian was named the Fraser Coast's Citizen of the Year at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens yesterday for his tireless work across the community over a long and distinguished career.

Karen Boulton, a young, aspiring politician and Maryborough's representative at the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament last year, was named Young Citizen of the Year alongside Mr Bolderrow.

The decision means both of this year's Citizen of the Year award recipients hail from the Heritage City.

Speaking to the Chronicle after the ceremony, Mr Bolderrow said he was surprised to receive the award.

"The mayor read out a whole heap of things, half of which I'd forgotten I'd even done,” Mr Bolderrow said.

"The one thing I'm so proud of in the last year has been the opening of the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial and that wasn't a solo effort.

"That was the culmination of four years of really hard work to get it up... it's been an incredible asset to the Fraser Coast.”

As vice president of the Queens Park Military Trail Project Committee, Mr Bolderrow was instrumental in helping get the monument erected alongside president Nancy Bates in July last year.

Since its opening, the memorial has opened up a new historical tourism avenue for the Heritage City and the Fraser Coast.

Ms Boulton, whose passion for politics have taken her all the way up to the high chambers in Brisbane, said being named the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year "meant so much” to her.

"When you have challenges in life, you can either turn away and hide under a rock or step over that rock and go bigger and better,” Ms Boulton said.

"That's what I've done, I keep going forward, doing what I believe will work and that's where this has gotten me.

"Life has been a hard journey, but I got there.”

Australia Day Award Recipients for 2019