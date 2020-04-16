Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Staff from Echo Alpha Tango at Torquay – (L) Kelly Nagy, Scott Thompson and Jason England selling take aways from the kitchen. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Staff from Echo Alpha Tango at Torquay – (L) Kelly Nagy, Scott Thompson and Jason England selling take aways from the kitchen. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Doing whatever it takes with take away

Stuart Fast
16th Apr 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the coronavirus restrictions heavily impacting Fraser Coast businesses, it’s good to see some businesses such as eatery Echo Alpha Tango, remain operating, even it is for limited service.

Echo Alpha Tango is once again offering takeaway services on Tuesday and Friday and powering through the coronavirus ciris.

Co-owner Scott Thompson said the business had been closed for the past couple weeks for staff to take a mental break.

He said at this point, the business owners felt comfortable to reopen in a limited capacity and keep money flowing into the business.

Mr Thompson said it would mean keeping staff employed, and ensure the eatery stayed in business until the Federal Government’s JobKeeper package was received.

He said at the moment, the business’ focus was on navigating the crisis, but Mr Thompson was confident there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

Mr Thompson said regular customers would be excited to hear Echo Alpha Tango was reopening for take away orders.

He said customers really appreciated the effort Echo Alpha Tango went to in preparing quality takeaway food.

Mr Thompson said it was a slow process remaining open, but it was worth it to keep the business alive.

He said the eatery would make it to the other side of the crisis and do whatever it took to stay open.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast echo alpha tango hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Queensland has again recorded five coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state tally to just over 1000 after some of the cases announced yesterday were revised.

        Mayor pleads for non-voters to avoid fines

        premium_icon Mayor pleads for non-voters to avoid fines

        News ‘People have enough to worry about right now without worrying about getting a fine...

        Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        premium_icon Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        Health Qld emergency departments under pressure before coronavirus pandemic

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience