Doing whatever it takes with take away

Staff from Echo Alpha Tango at Torquay – (L) Kelly Nagy, Scott Thompson and Jason England selling take aways from the kitchen. Photo: Alistair Brightman

WITH the coronavirus restrictions heavily impacting Fraser Coast businesses, it’s good to see some businesses such as eatery Echo Alpha Tango, remain operating, even it is for limited service.

Echo Alpha Tango is once again offering takeaway services on Tuesday and Friday and powering through the coronavirus ciris.

Co-owner Scott Thompson said the business had been closed for the past couple weeks for staff to take a mental break.

He said at this point, the business owners felt comfortable to reopen in a limited capacity and keep money flowing into the business.

Mr Thompson said it would mean keeping staff employed, and ensure the eatery stayed in business until the Federal Government’s JobKeeper package was received.

He said at the moment, the business’ focus was on navigating the crisis, but Mr Thompson was confident there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

Mr Thompson said regular customers would be excited to hear Echo Alpha Tango was reopening for take away orders.

He said customers really appreciated the effort Echo Alpha Tango went to in preparing quality takeaway food.

Mr Thompson said it was a slow process remaining open, but it was worth it to keep the business alive.

He said the eatery would make it to the other side of the crisis and do whatever it took to stay open.