Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dolly's Dream Foundation to combat bullying: How to help

FAMILY and friends of 14-year-old Dolly Everett have banded together to create the Dolly's Dream Foundation.

The new foundation hopes to prevent bullying and youth suicide after Dolly ended her life earlier this month.

The Dolly's Dream Foundation Go Fund Me Page has raised more than $40,000 in just a week and was started by family friend Helen Groves who says, "together we can keep Dolly's dream for a better world alive".

"In remembrance to Dolly, and to facilitate positive change for other young lives, the Dolly's Dream Foundation aims to provide support to charity groups through fundraising and promotion," Ms Groves said.

Family and friends of Dolly Everett have started the Dolly's Dream Foundation.
Family and friends of Dolly Everett have started the Dolly's Dream Foundation. Contributed

"An aim of Dolly's Dream is also to deliver information on mitigation of bullying, including cyber bullying, to school age kids.

"We believe that delivery of a first-hand account of cyber bulling and its affects, and information on management of such a situation, will be an effective means of deliver and will improve retention of information provided."

If you or anyone you know needs support call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or visit Lifeline.org.au

 

Amy 'Dolly' Everett.
Amy 'Dolly' Everett. The Australian

Topics:  dolly everett dollys dream foundation editors picks go fund me toowoomba

Toowoomba Chronicle
Huge sewage tank saves money, time

Huge sewage tank saves money, time

If you have ever wondered what happens after you flush the toilet, here's an insight into just that.

What you think about truck driver behaviour on our roads

The truckie was trying to secure his load when he was injured. Picture: Theo Fakos

They are the reason I can no longer drive on the highways

COURT: Hervey Bay scammer rips off cancer patient

Fraser Coast rugby league player Paul Shillingsworth.

A cancer patient was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Vandalism in River Heads

Queensland Police Service Crime Stoppers 1800 phone number and sign, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

A prominent tag was displayed.

Local Partners