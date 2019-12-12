Menu
Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

by Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Dec 2019 6:15 PM
A DOLPHIN has become trapped in a popular Labrador swimming hole this afternoon.

It's believed the animal became caught in the beachside enclosure when the tide went out, with footage showing nearby swimmers watching in awe.

Members of Sea World's marine sciences team visited the area after receiving calls around midday.

The park's Head of Marine Sciences Wayne Phillips said the dolphin was calm.

A dolphin has been found trapped in a beach enclosure in Labrador. Photo: Nine News
"He's come in on the high tide and got stuck on the low tide," he said.

"There also may have been some human activity that deterred the animal from going back out.

"He was quite calm, his respiration was fine, and he was very comfortable around people so we didn't feel there was a need intervene at that point.

"It's our first report of it but speaking to locals the dolphins are in there often. This one must have just been having a good feed and stayed a bit longer than he should have."

The Sea World team will check on the dolphin at high tide and again tomorrow morning if it hasn't left the area.

