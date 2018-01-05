Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dolphin wows QuickCat II crowd for 30 minutes

Matthew McInerney
by

THE Fraser Coast is known as a place where humpback whales come to play.

But a video posted by Hervey Bay Whale Watch earlier this week shows there's a whole lot more than that.

QuickCat II's crew usually takes visitors out to the Sandy Strait to see the Fraser Coast's famous humpback whales, though sightseers usually witness a plethora of other wildlife on such trips, including dugongs, turtles and dolphins.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch posted a 43-second video of a dolphin wowing crowds as it kept up with the vessel.

Posted yesterday, the caption says the dolphin spent more than 30 minutes riding on the vessel's bow. 

Have you had any memorable encounters with Fraser Coast wildlife? Tell us in the comments below.

Topics:  fctourism fcwildlife

Fraser Coast Chronicle
18 events and developments to make Fraser Coast boom

18 events and developments to make Fraser Coast boom

The Fraser Coast is set to have one of its most successful years yet.

CAR CHASE: Suspects near Gympie last night still on the run

The white Toyota 86 sports coupe crashed in Maryborough.

Pair believed to be headed for South Burnett region

Metal bar used in attempted robbery

CCTV footage.

He was leaving work when the incident happened.

The silly mistakes behind 1200 kids being locked in cars

RACQ reveals worst regions for kids, pets having to be rescued

Local Partners