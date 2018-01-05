Dolphin wows QuickCat II crowd for 30 minutes

THE Fraser Coast is known as a place where humpback whales come to play.

But a video posted by Hervey Bay Whale Watch earlier this week shows there's a whole lot more than that.

QuickCat II's crew usually takes visitors out to the Sandy Strait to see the Fraser Coast's famous humpback whales, though sightseers usually witness a plethora of other wildlife on such trips, including dugongs, turtles and dolphins.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch posted a 43-second video of a dolphin wowing crowds as it kept up with the vessel.

Posted yesterday, the caption says the dolphin spent more than 30 minutes riding on the vessel's bow.

