Domestic business travel up on the Fraser Coast

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

BUSINESS travel has increased by almost 16 per cent on the three-year Fraser Coast trend, according to figures released by Tourism Research Australia.



The visitor survey for the past 12 months to September this year showed strong growth in domestic business travel helped to lift total annual visitor spend in the region by 1 per cent to $305.4 million.



Total domestic visitation to the region was up 1.1 per cent to 595,000 for the year, delivering almost 3 million bed nights, which was 9.3 per cent better than the three-year average.



Visitor numbers, nights and spend, all being positive in the year to September, were three key measure- ments that would be welcomed by the local tourism industry, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said.



The business traveller boost followed the wider state and national trend, with business trips up 24.6 per cent year on year in Queensland and up 13.6 per cent across Australia.



"The results are a strong launch-pad for the region heading into the summer months," Mr Simons said.



He said the strong expenditure for the region was achieved by holiday -makers staying longer - an average 5.4 nights which was up 7.1 per cent on trend.



The actual spend per day of $103 was down 6.8 per cent on the three-year average.



The strong domestic visitor numbers were driven by intrastate overnight visitation which was 453,000, up 2.5 per cent on the three-year trend, boosted by 185,000 visitors from Brisbane which was 3.7 per cent higher.



However, the number of interstate visitors slipped 3.1 per cent to 142,000 on the longer-term average led by a 9.8 per cent fall in total travellers from New South Wales to 82,000.



"It is pleasing that the VFR trend for the September year also showed greater stabilisation in comparison to recent negative surveys, with 201,000 travellers visiting friends and relatives during the period, up 0.1% on the three-year average," Mr Simons said.

