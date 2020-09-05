Domestic tourists give boost as overseas visitors locked out

SEALINK has accepted the possibility there will be no international tourists arriving in Australia until at least 2022.

But the group, which owns Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village, Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Ferries, has been buoyed by positive signs for domestic tourism in July and August as people travelled within their own states.

Speaking to the Australian Financial Review, chief executive Clint Feuerherdt said border closures had greatly restricted the tourism operations.

SeaLink accessed $8.6 million in JobKeeper payments to the end of financial 2020.

About 15 per cent of the group's Australian workforce had been on the JobKeeper scheme, according to the AFR.

That comprised about 960 staff.

Mr Feuerherdt said when the pandemic arrived there had been a big focus on costs and making the entire SeaLink operations as efficient as possible while adhering to strict hygiene protocols.

SeaLink booked $12.4 million in one-offs as it cut the value of the Fraser Island business and some older ferries.

On March 20, SeaLink withdrew profit guidance after the company suspended the operations of its Captain Cook cruises business on Sydney Harbour because of federal government COVID-19 restrictions.

The company had a loss of $13.5 million for the year to June 30 after posting a $21.5 million profit a year ago.

The AFR said the company's bus contract business, where it operates a fleet of 3500 buses mainly in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Singapore, proved a stabiliser for the group.

SeaLink had lessened its exposure to the ups and downs of the tourism industry through the $635 million acquisition of bus company Transit Systems.

"I think the acquisition was very timely,'' Mr Feuerherdt said.

He said interstate borders would need to reopen for the business to find momentum.

"The one thing we need to avoid is going into material lockdowns again,'' he said.