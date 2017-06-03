Domestic violence accused denied bail

A FRASER Coast man accused of assaulting and depriving his former partner of her liberty will stay behind bars.

Wayne Alfred George Taylor applied for bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

He is facing numerous domestic violence related charges, mostly relating to a former partner, including assault, deprivation of liberty, choking and threatening violence.

Mr Taylor, 32, told the court he was free of drugs and wanted to continue his rehabilitation on the outside.

He said he had accommodation lined up that was more than 200km away from where his former partner lived.

But Justice Martin Burns said he believed Mr Taylor was too great a risk of re-offending or interfering with witnesses to be granted bail.

Justice Burns said Mr Taylor had a "lengthy history” and had previously failed to adhere to court orders.

"The offending, if established at trial, is most serious,” he said.

"The Crown case is quite strong.”

Justice Burns praised Mr Taylor's efforts to rehabilitate himself but said the proposed drug treatment and residential bail conditions were not enough to mitigate the risk of re-offending.

"There is, and will remain, a real risk that he might re-offend while on bail. He may interfere with witnesses, including (his former partner),” Justice Burns said.

Bail was refused.

