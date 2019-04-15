Dominant Roos

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Wallaroos v Hervey Bay Seagulls. Seagulls Logan Hill surrounded by a sea of blue.

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Wallaroos v Hervey Bay Seagulls. Seagulls Logan Hill surrounded by a sea of blue. Alistair Brightman

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a match that did not reach any great heights, Wallaroos continued their unbeaten start to the BRL season.

The Maryborough side were solid throughout the match showing flashes of brilliance but were far from their attacking best.

Coach Peter Water although happy with the result knows his side could have played better.

"It was a scrappy match and it was our discipline that was the difference between the two teams,” Waters said.

Seagulls Coach Fai Sami was similar in his appraisal of the match.

"It was a tough match and we made it hard on ourselves with too many errors and silly penalties,” Sami said.

The Maryborough side went to the half-time break leading 12-4.

Hervey Bay scored an early try but the Wallaroos side clawed their way back into the half scoring three unconverted tries.

An early try to Wallaroos in the second half to Wallaroos extended the lead before Hervey Bay's Tiko Hooper crossed the line to create some interest for the fans.

The scores remained the same until the final 10 minutes of the match when the Wallaroos William Jung side crossed the try line in the corner.

Half-back Luke Waters converted from the sideline to extend the lead to 24-10.

In the next set the Maryborough team marched down the field to score to ensure victory.

A final try to Wallaroos in the final two minutes minute completed the scoring for the match.

Final score was 32-10.

After the match Wallaroos second-rower Rigan Nielsen was quick to praise the Hervey Bay side.

"It was a tough game and the Seagulls gave it to us,” Nielsen said.

Seagulls debutante Brodie Rogers enjoyed his first A grade match but was disappointed with the result.

"We just made too many errors in the match,” Rogers said.

In earlier matches Hervey Bay Seagulls won in a tight under 18 match against Wallaroos 8-6.

The women's A grade match was also close with the Hervey Bay side running out victors over Tannum Sands 14-12 to remain undefeated.

Wallaroos secured a win in the reserve grade fixture 28-24 over the host club.

In the other A Grade matches held at Satlter Oval Bundaberg on Saturday.

Across the Waves were too strong for Eastern Suburbs 34-12.

In a one sided affair Bundaberg Brothers embarrassed Maryborough Brothers 128-0.

Maryborough Brothers are yet to score a point in the first three rounds of the competition.

The BRL break next week for Easter with no fixtures to be held.