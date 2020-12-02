Domino’s staff ’terrorised’ with shocking violence

IT'S been a 'traumatising' year for Stanthorpe Domino's e-bike riders, who have copped abuse while on deliveries.

Store manager Shantelle Kratzman said the young staff members have had a range of objects thrown at them and have even reported cars dangerously tailgating them.

"We've had drunk people throw glass bottles and drink bottles at them," Miss Kratzman said.

"We had one case where a driver came back after almost fighting people off the bike.

"There's been so many things that happen."

She said abuse toward the delivery riders started a year and a half ago, when the e-bikes were first introduced to Stanthorpe.

Miss Kratzman said she'd attempted to report the incidents to police as they happened.

"It's frustrating because every time I've called, they've been busy with other things," she said.

"It's kind of terrorising because they're kids that are 17 or 18 and I can't do anything to help them.

"They just want to ride their bikes and not get terrorised by Stanthorpe people."

With drivers experiencing abuse at all hours of the day, Miss Kratzman said there wasn't much that could be done to prevent it from happening.

"All we can do at the moment is run the riders through the procedures and report any incidents," she said.

"People will throw stuff in the middle of the day and there's always drunk people out at night-time.

"That's all we can do; it's not what we want."

