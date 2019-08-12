Domino’s breaks pizza delivery record

A DOMINO'S store has set a new Australian record for the fast food chain after it delivered pizzas to customer's houses in less than six minutes for an entire week.

The store, at Ferny Grove in Queensland, delivered every order for a week in an average time of 5 minutes 27 seconds from order placement to the customer's door.

The previous record was held by Domino's Albany Creek, which had delivered its fastest pizza at 6 mins and 40 seconds.

It comes as the popular pizza chain revealed to News Corp Australia its stores across the country, which have the next best delivery times of between 12 and 22 minutes on average.

Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight told News Corp the delivery did not sacrifice food quality or safety.

One of the pizzas Domnio's delivered in record time of 5:27. Picture: Supplied

"Historically, people believed you had to choose between quality, time and price when it came to food, but this record shows that restriction no longer applies to Domino's," he said.

"We believe in 'slow where it matters, fast where it counts', which means taking the time to make each pizza carefully and to be careful on the roads."

Mr Knight said the new record would be observed by teams nationally as the company continues its Project 3TEN, which aims to have pizzas ready for pick-up in three minutes, and safely delivered in ten.

"We're so proud of our team members for always pushing the boundaries of what is possible; we know that time is the enemy of food - every minute counts and customers want high quality food, fast," he said.

A Domnio's worker running to deliver the record breaking pizza. Picture: Supplied

"When our customers order, we know they're hungry at that exact moment and to be able to deliver them piping hot pizzas in less time than it takes to prepare a home-cooked meal - indeed, faster than it takes to boil an egg - is really exciting."

Domino's is currently the largest pizza chain in Australia and New Zealand, with about 30 per cent of the $4 billion pizza market, beating Pizza Hut and Crust Pizza.

News Corp has contacted rival pizza chain Pizza Hut for comment on their average delivery times.

Interstate, these are the next fastest places where Dominos delivers its pizzas.

On average the stores below deliver pizzas between 12 and 22 minutes:

NSW

Woolloomooloo

Enmore

Coogee

ACT

Kippax

Mawson

Calwell

QLD

Ferny Grove

Albany Creek

Gaythorne

VIC

Burwood

Torquay

Ararat

SA

Port Lincoln

Noarlunga

Whyalla

TAS

Sorell

Devonport

Kingston

NT

Darwin City

Palmerston

Katherine

WA

Northam

Margaret River

Dunsborough