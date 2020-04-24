Domino’s driver delivering more than pizza

During a time of crisis some Fraser Coast residents have found joy in an unexpected place.

Hearing a young man singing loudly as he whizzed by on his delivery bike or listening to him belt out tunes as he dropped off Dominos pizza has brought a smile to many.

One resident took to Facebook in search of the mystery maestro whose singing “always cheered her up”.

The singer was identified as 23-year-old Connor Webb and the comments rolled in as others shared their encounters with the young singer.

“We live near Dominos and love hearing him ride past our house,” one commenter said.

“We got tunes with our delivery,” another added.

Mr Webb has been employed by the pizza shop in Torquay since January but told the Chronicle he had been singing as long as he could remember. The Bay resident said before the post he was concerned he may have been annoying people with the singing.

“I was surprised to see the post on Facebook,” he said.

“I am just happy I wasn’t called a neighbourhood menace.

“When I am riding I can ‘t hear how loud I am over the wind and buzzing of the e-bike.”

Mr Webb said singing made him happy.

“It makes me feel good that I am able to brighten the day,” he said.

Dominos Torquay franchisee Tom Walker said receiving the feedback was very special.

“It really means a lot to get that type of praise from the community,” he said.

“Connor is pretty new to our team but he really embodies the Domino’s spirit so it is great to see that recognised.”