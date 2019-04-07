Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics

Trump ‘hasn’t read Mueller report’

by New York Post
7th Apr 2019 11:49 AM

US President Donald Trump has stated he has not read the Mueller report, even though he has "every right to do so."

Mr Trump took to Twitter to express his opinions.

The statement came after the House Judiciary Committee, headed by a Democrat, authorised the issuance of a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller's full and unredacted report, the New York Post reported.

On March 24, Attorney-General William Barr issued a report summarising the conclusions of the Mueller investigation, which focused on whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

There was no collusion, and Mr Barr concluded that Mr Trump did not commit obstruction of justice, either.

A firestorm over the report has continued since then, with Democrats demanding the report be released in full.

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

More Stories

donald trump editors picks mueller report

Top Stories

    VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    premium_icon VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    Politics THE Palaszczuk Government is cracking down on animal rights “zealots” caught invading farms, warning them they face heavy penalties for their actions.

    • 7th Apr 2019 10:32 AM
    MKR winner shares how he lost more than half his body weight

    premium_icon MKR winner shares how he lost more than half his body weight

    Lifestyle A cruel joke among friends prompted a life changing decision

    Emergency services called to three crashes on the Coast

    premium_icon Emergency services called to three crashes on the Coast

    Crime One of them involved a car crashing into a horse.

    Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    premium_icon Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    News The region has started bucking the trend of joblessness