Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month.
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month. Kazuhiro Nogi
Politics

Donald Trump good for Australia: Morrison

by Daniel McCulloch
4th Sep 2019 10:52 AM

SCOTT Morrison insists the "unconventional" US president is good for Australia, as he prepares to visit Washington later this month.

The prime minister says he gets on well with Donald Trump.

"But more importantly, our countries get on, and I think that's the real connection," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

He concedes Mr Trump is "very different" from previous US presidents.

"We've got a straight-up relationship and he respects Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Is he a good president for Australia? Yes."

More Stories

Show More
australia us trade donald trump scott morrison

Top Stories

    Clinic puts adventure into fitness

    premium_icon Clinic puts adventure into fitness

    Community THE Adventurous Disability Service team have been kicking goals left, right and centre.

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
    Speed limit changed in Hervey Bay for safety reasons

    premium_icon Speed limit changed in Hervey Bay for safety reasons

    News For more information, contact 1300 728 390.

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    Fiery display heats up annual event

    premium_icon Fiery display heats up annual event

    Whats On Want to know how to extinguish a household fire?

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    premium_icon Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    News The incident happened on August 24 about 1.15pm.