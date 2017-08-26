Donate or buy a badge during Legacy Week

24°
Boni Holmes
| 26th Aug 2017 5:03 AM
(from left) Fran Madden, legatee president Michael McDonald, Thelma Vary, legatee Kerry Murtagh and Beverly Smyth at the launch of Legacy Week held on the Maryborough Town Hall green during the markets.
(from left) Fran Madden, legatee president Michael McDonald, Thelma Vary, legatee Kerry Murtagh and Beverly Smyth at the launch of Legacy Week held on the Maryborough Town Hall green during the markets. contributed

FRASER Coast legatees will be out in force during Legacy Week which starts tomorrow, Sunday, August 27.

The appeal was to raise awareness and funds for the families of our incapacitated and deceased veterans.

There are 650 beneficiaries currently receiving support from Legacy Club of Fraser Coast and Country Burnett.

Each year volunteers walk the streets and set up stalls to raise awareness, sell merchandise and receive donations to help funds these families.

The official launch of Legacy Week went off with a bang on the Town Hall green during Thursday's Heritage Markets in Maryborough.
The official launch of Legacy Week went off with a bang on the Town Hall green during Thursday's Heritage Markets in Maryborough. contributed

On Thursday at the Maryborough Heritage Markets widowers, veterans, legatees and dignitaries launched the week with the firing of the canon.

Legacy Week is the major annual fundraising event and the money raised in this area will remain with the Fraser Burnett Legacy Club to be spent on its Legacy beneficiaries.

Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen addressed a small crowd for the official launch of Legacy Club of Fraser Coast and Country Burnett biggest annual fundraiser.
Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen addressed a small crowd for the official launch of Legacy Club of Fraser Coast and Country Burnett biggest annual fundraiser. contributed

Typical areas in which the club provides support include: financial support - grants and interest free loans to those in need; education expenses for the children we care for; support for children to attend Legacy camps; financial gifts to those widows who do not receive a War Widows Pension; provision of Personal Emergency Alarms to those widows who have no entitlement through the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA); gifts at Christmas; Christmas Luncheons in each of our centres; recreational excursions; and morning/afternoon teas or luncheons on a monthly basis.

Some of these activities are designed to reduce social isolation.

Topics:  fccommunity legacy week maryborough

