Donated dresses destined for drought-stricken west

GLITZ AND GLAMOUR; Beautiful Elegance owner Annette Sutherland with donated formal dresses for farming families doing it tough during the drought. Alistair Brightman

ANNETTE Sutherland knows all too well the devastating impact the Australian drought has on farmers and their families.

The Beautiful Elegance owner grew up on the land and her daughter is a farmer in Moranbah.

She has made her store a drop-off location for Dresses for the Drought, an initiative that collects items to donate to those in need to use for formals and graduations.

Members of the public have until Wednesday to drop-off items including formal wear and accessories to the Stockland Hervey Bay store.

Ms Sutherland will transport the items to Brisbane and they will be dispersed through a variety of towns including Dalby, Bourke, Barcaldine and Moranbah.

"The drought affects the kids too, and you only get to graduate once,” Ms Sutherland said. "Even though it's called Dresses for the Drought, don't forget the boys. We are after items such as ties and formal shirts.

"We are collecting items for the adults to wear too.”

Since announcing the store as a drop-off station, donations of beautiful formal wear have flown in.

After the Wednesday cut-off date, the store will move on to collecting sanitary and cleaning products to donate to the drought-stricken communities. Money donations can be made online at www.farmersrescue.com.au.