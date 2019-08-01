Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay heart donation recipient Craig Eagleson and DonateLife donor specialist nurse Ian Rogers.
Hervey Bay heart donation recipient Craig Eagleson and DonateLife donor specialist nurse Ian Rogers. Cody Fox
News

DonateLife Week hopes to inspire Coast sign-ups

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Aug 2019 12:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST year the Wide Bay region experienced a 31 per cent increase in organ donor registrations, with almost 2100 new registrations over the year.

The aim for this year's DonateLife Week is to push that number even higher.

In the Fraser Coast region, there are currently almost 25,000 people registered to be a donor according to Queensland Health.

This equates to 29 per cent of the eligible population aged over 16, or more than one in four residents.

Compared to Queensland's average donor registration rate of 28 per cent, the Fraser Coast scores well but it is much lower than the proportion of Queenslanders who say they're willing to become an organ or tissue donor after they die which is 80 per cent.

There are currently 1,101,910 Queenslanders on the national organ donor register.

Last year, Queensland led the nation, increasing the number of registrations on the Australian Organ Donor Register. The state had a 20 per cent increase in registrations compared to 12 per cent nationally.

About 1400 Australians are currently on the wait list for a life-saving transplant and a further 11,000 people are on dialysis.

Since 2009, more than 11,000 Australians have had their lives saved through an organ transplant.

To register to be an organ donor visit donatelife.gov.au where you will need to enter your Medicare number.

More Stories

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council vows 'drastic action' after foreshore trees poisoned

    premium_icon Council vows 'drastic action' after foreshore trees poisoned

    Council News Ratepayers will be forced to foot the clean-up bill after dozens of foreshore trees in the Point Vernon area were targeted and killed

    High tea helps family with serious health problems

    premium_icon High tea helps family with serious health problems

    News Fundraiser at Sticky Fig Gallery Cafe, August 10

    Teams head west on quest to raise funds for Bay charity

    premium_icon Teams head west on quest to raise funds for Bay charity

    Whats On The teams are packed and ready to leave the RSL early on Thursday.