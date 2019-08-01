DonateLife Week hopes to inspire Coast sign-ups

LAST year the Wide Bay region experienced a 31 per cent increase in organ donor registrations, with almost 2100 new registrations over the year.

The aim for this year's DonateLife Week is to push that number even higher.

In the Fraser Coast region, there are currently almost 25,000 people registered to be a donor according to Queensland Health.

This equates to 29 per cent of the eligible population aged over 16, or more than one in four residents.

Compared to Queensland's average donor registration rate of 28 per cent, the Fraser Coast scores well but it is much lower than the proportion of Queenslanders who say they're willing to become an organ or tissue donor after they die which is 80 per cent.

There are currently 1,101,910 Queenslanders on the national organ donor register.

Last year, Queensland led the nation, increasing the number of registrations on the Australian Organ Donor Register. The state had a 20 per cent increase in registrations compared to 12 per cent nationally.

About 1400 Australians are currently on the wait list for a life-saving transplant and a further 11,000 people are on dialysis.

Since 2009, more than 11,000 Australians have had their lives saved through an organ transplant.

To register to be an organ donor visit donatelife.gov.au where you will need to enter your Medicare number.