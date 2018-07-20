Donating positive change to young scouts

Baddow Scouts leader Wayne "Wallaby" Peatey with scout Sophia Luce accepted the Commonwealth Bank employee donation of $10,000 from branch manager Tracey Mobbs.

MARYBOROUGH'S Commonwealth Bank employees have gifted $10,000 to the Baddow Scout Group.

"This year we were celebrating 100 years of Commonwealth Bank employee donations donating to the local communities, charities and disadvantaged schools," branch manager Tracey Mobbs said.

"These donations recognise the immense contributions our people continue to make to their local communities."

Tracey said they had a long history of employee giving.

"In 1917, through the generous donations of our people, we sent care packages to Australians fighting in the First World War.

"This year we looked for a non-for-profit organisation which would benefit - Baddow Scouts were selected from a number of applicants who filled out a strict criteria."

Baddow Scouts Group treasurer Marilyn Peatey said it was wonderful to receive this donation.

"$10,000 is a lot of money - we can do a lot with that," Marilyn said.

"The donation will go towards new camping equipment including tents, stoves and food boxes.

"What we have is so antiquated - it's probably been there 30-odd years.

"This money is a chance for us to update the equipment.

"This will also free up our committee funds so we can now remove asbestos from the toilets.

"The Baddow Scouts hut has a lot of renovations needed and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

"We are so appreciative and very humbled."

Marilyn said Baddow Scouts was about making confident, responsible, competent and respectful adults for the community.

Tracey echoed Marilyn's comments saying she thought scouts was exciting.

"They are learning a lot of life skills and take my hat off to them.

"We are very happy to help this dedicated group.

"Our employees are committed to driving positive change within our communities to create a better society."