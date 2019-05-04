Donation a true delight

The Maryborough Special School received a donation of a human powered vehicle at their assembly from Variety the Childrens Charity of Queensland. Pictured clockwise from left were senior students and HPV team members Eddie, Jock Pillar, Charlotte Heidenreich, Jessica, Hannah Ezzy, Elizabeth Metzer, Josephene Harvey, and in HPV Josh Warwick-Wykes with teacher aides (from left) Leisa Jones, Nicole Goldsmith, Gary Pamenter.

The Maryborough Special School received a donation of a human powered vehicle at their assembly from Variety the Childrens Charity of Queensland. Pictured clockwise from left were senior students and HPV team members Eddie, Jock Pillar, Charlotte Heidenreich, Jessica, Hannah Ezzy, Elizabeth Metzer, Josephene Harvey, and in HPV Josh Warwick-Wykes with teacher aides (from left) Leisa Jones, Nicole Goldsmith, Gary Pamenter. Boni Holmes

THERE were squeals of joy from all ages when a brand new state of the art human powered vehicle was unveiled as a gift to the Maryborough Special School's technology challenge team.

Last week at the school's assembly, members of Variety the Children's Charity of Queensland delivered the surprise to the HPV team.

Variety the Children's Charity of Qld CEO Steve Wakerley likened it to something from the movie Cool Runnings.

He said this was a great opportunity for the charity to get behind the kids and let them have a fair go at competing at this year's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

"We helped 6550 kids last year and for us this is a really cool project - different and exciting to be able to contribute towards Maryborough children," he said.

"We help to empower kids who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs and we do that because we believe in kids having a fair go in life - no matter the challenges."

Unveiling the surprise donation to the Maryborough Special School students at their assembly were Variety the Childrens Charity of Queensland supporters Barb and Fred Baguley. Boni Holmes

School deputy principal Athol Butler said they had their fair share of challenges over the last few years entering the event.

"We had assistance from Riverside Christian College and Bundaberg High School rebuilt a bike for us one year and St Mary's help out as well on the day, but something as big as a whole new HPV - it's fantastic."

Mr Butler said they were very grateful to the whole community who are always very supportive.

"Our community just wants to keeping on helping and giving."

Maryborough Special School senior student Jock Pillar can't contain his excitement after the surprise announcement of receiving their very own human powered vehicle donated by Variety. Boni Holmes

Senior student Jessica Stevens had a sneaking suspicion what the surprise was when she arrived at assembly last Friday.

"To be honest I was mind blown," Jessica said.

"It was better than the older version. We have got more room to move in and it is more easier to get in and out."

Maryborough Special School teacher aides (from left) Leisa Jones, Nicole Goldsmith and Gary Pamenter assist senior student Jock Pillar as he tries out the new human powered vehicle donated by Variety the Childrens Charity of Queensland. Boni Holmes

The HPV team members said the chances of them beating their record was 100 per cent.

"Last year I did 10 laps but this year with this bike I may do more than 100," she laughed.

"With this new bike it wants me to train more.

"I want to thank them for the new bike they gave us - it is just really awesome for us and we can't wait to use it."