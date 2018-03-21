Donation from Guy McLean show helping youths do Hard Yakka

TROUBLED youths from 10 families will benefit from a $5000 donation to Operation Hard Yakka following the Guy McLean Spectacular in Hervey Bay in January.

The youths will join an army-style boot camp at Susan River thanks to the donation from the proceeds of the horse spectacular organised by Fraser Coast Tourism Events.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said Operation Hard Yakka was selected because its program involved horses and had helped young people turn their lives around.

"It's the great support of the Fraser Coast people, who turned out in force for Guy McLean's show, that has enabled this donation,” he said.

Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis said the contribution was wonderful and thanked the regional tourism organisation and Guy McLean for the support.

He said the donation would make the seven-day course more affordable for 10 families.

Mr Davis said the program had produced many great successes including senior trainer Dylan Wheatley who was a participant in the program in 2010.

Mr Wheatley, now 24, said he knew the youths doing the course had been through hard times.

"Life does throw some curve balls at you and so does the camp at times,” he said.

"We're trying to break down the barriers and rebuild their confidence.”

Although Mr Wheatley was juggling two jobs and his home life, he treated the boot camp as "a bit of a holiday for myself - it gets me out of my headspace and thinking about what's really important”.

He said working as a trainer was "the kind of reward that you can't get through monetary value”.

The Dundowran man said it was priceless to see the participants progress so far during their course and then make positive changes with their family and friends.

CONT

Champion horseman and entertainer Guy McLean said the opportunity to perform his two-hour show in his beloved hometown area earlier this year had been a blessing because his heart always pined for home when he was on the world stage.

"To see the local community come together to enjoy a truly Australian experience is something that will stay with me wherever I shall roam,” he said.

"To add to this blessing was the chance to raise much-needed funds for a worthy local cause.”