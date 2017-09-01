Donation of sheets provides security for those in need

The Hub operators, Chris Krieger and Shaun Leather with Cnst Trent Grimditch and Police Liason Officer Goomblar Shillingsworth with the sheets and beds they will donate to those who need it most.

AFTER hearing businessman Shaun Leather wanted to donate more than 150 bedsheets from The Hub to those who need them most, Hervey Bay MP, Ted Sorensen wanted to lend a hand.

The Hub, formerly known as Koala Backpackers, is currently undergoing a refurbishment and as a result more than 100 sheets and beds are set to be replaced.

Operator at The Hub, Mr Leather said instead of disposing of the linen and beds, he wanted to have them washed and donated to local charities.

Mr Sorensen put up his hand and offered to pay for the cost of washing the linen which filled "about two crates".

"There's a lot of people who need help around the place," Mr Sorensen said.

"There are some blankets and sheets and sleeping bags in there which will be donated to organisations once they've been cleaned."

Sleeping bags will be donated to local charity We Care 2 which is in the process of transforming a bus into a homeless shelter and some blankets will be donated to the aboriginal community.

Consolidated Linen in Hervey Bay have offered to wash the linen at a reduced price.

Mr Leather said it was "awesome" to have a member of parliament make such a generous offer.

"I think it's great that Mr Sorensen has got behind us and offered to wash the linen," he said.

"I'd like to think it would help at least 100 people."

It is expected the sheets will be ready to be donated within two weeks.