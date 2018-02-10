Menu
Donations accepted for refuge animals

Young Diesel is a kelpie and is very sociable.
Boni Holmes
by

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available for purchase.

All animals are desexed and vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats), and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food and finances and or sponsorship.

There are boarding facilities for cats and dogs at affordable rates.

One super special for Herald readers is Pop, a domestic short hair male.

The ginger cat is only 22-months-old and is the refuge's longest term cat, living there since September last year.

 

Pop is an adventurous domestic short hair cat looking for a fur-ever home.
Pop is an adventurous cat and just loves to explore. He would need to go for walks or have supervised outdoor time.

He has quite the personality and will tolerate other cats but possibly prefer being an only cat. His adoption fee would be $50.

Kelpie-cross Diesel is new to the refuge and is a quiet boy who walks very well on a lead.

He appears very social with men, women and people with disabilities and is a quick, lean boy with a beautiful outlook.

A meeting is a must for Diesel.

His adoption Fee would be $315.

Can you provide a home?

For more information visit 765 Kent St, behind the Maryborough Cemetery or visit Maryborough Animal Refuge on Facebook or their website or phone 4123 1712.

