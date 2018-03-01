Donations accepted for refuge animals

MARYBOROUGH and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available to adopt.

All animals are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and have up-to-date flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food, and finances and/or sponsorship.

There are boarding facilities for cats and dogs at affordable rates.

One super special for Herald readers is 21-month-old Tilly.

The domestic short haired female chills with the ladies in the office and loves being around them but is not too affectionate they can't get their work done.

Tilly is toilet trained and not a fussy eater. She has a high interest in birds but is fine with the dogs.

Tilly has been with the refuge the longest now and would like a home as an only cat. Her adoption fee is $50 desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Well-mannered Copper is looking for a forever family. Contributed

Cattle dog cross Copper is a handsome man who is quiet and well mannered and is one year, two months.

He has done his time at the refuge and would like to join a family with another dog or kids to play with.

Copper certainly isn't active enough to work but is active enough to go for a run or throw the ball in the yard.

He is untested with cats and birds.

Copper's adoption fee is $315 desexed, registered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information visit 765 Kent St, behind the Maryborough Cemetery or visit Maryborough Animal Refuge on Facebook or their website or phone 4123 1712.