Donations and support needed for ambo tombola

The Maryborough Local Ambulance Committee tombola will raise funds to buy equipment like the Laerdal Birthing Unit manniquin. Robyne Cuerel

WITH triple the fun, the Maryborough Local Ambulance Committee were hoping to raise triple the dollars at their tombola held later this month.

The Triple Fun Tombola (000 Triple Zero) is the first one the committee has held in three years.

Committee vice president Andrea Stevenson said most of their funding came through grants but there was some equipment Qld Health was unable to help with.

"Monies raised will be used to purchase additional patient care and staff training equipment for use by the paramedics of the Maryborough Ambulance Station," she said.

"We are currently seeking purchase of replacement CPR training manikins, Patslide Eziboards for patient transfers, Bluetooth keyboard for each of the eight vechicles to enable faster transfer and access to documentation of patient data."

Andrea, who has been on the committee for 10 years, said members played a pivotal role in supporting their local ambulance.

"We play a vital role as community representatives in a two-way communication link giving and receiving feedback from the Officer-in-Charge, state government minister and QAS commissioner.

"This is accomplished by frequently liaising with these people to ensure community issues with QAS services are addressed and also receiving information to disseminate to our community to ensure smooth access of the services."

The committee meet monthly at the Maryborough QAS Station to communicate with the QAS Officer-in-Charge regarding any patient concerns or QAS service issues so that these can be resolved. It is also a forum for members to identify the need for additional equipment that may assist them to provide improved service locally. Apart from that role and providing support for local ambulance staff they also work through community safety initiative programs including making homes and properties emergency service accessible; improving street or property signage; fostering community resilience through preparedness education; offering training of CPR, snake bite, choking and drowning, bites, stings and marine stingers management; and introduction of the six week ResQ Roos First Aid Training Program to all local district schools.

If you are able to support the fundraiser with donations, Andrea said she would make arrangements for collection or you could contact her at 4121 2061 or 0418 798 777.