Christmas Care Packs for the Troops organiser Tam Geritz at the donation collection point at the Maryborough RSL.
Community

Donations and volunteers needed for Christmas Care Packs

Boni Holmes
by
30th Oct 2018 3:31 PM

TAM Geritz's goal is to see every soldier serving receive a little Christmas cheer each year.

Since 2013, Tam and a group of friends come together before Christmas each year to make care packs to send to the defence personal deployed overseas.

"Christmas is a time of giving, being with your family and friends - our deployed troops have sacrificed this to serve Australia," Tam said.

"This is our way of letting them know, even though we are complete strangers, they maybe away from home but they are not forgotten.

"For us this has become a Christmas tradition, and we hope it brings them joy when they receive them.

"The community has shown so much support, individuals, businesses and community groups all pulling together to make the care packs a reality."

There were three care packs sent in 2013 and last year 600 packs were sent overseas.

"These care packages are so much more than just some personal supplies in a box, they are assembled with love and hopefully are received with as much excitement and enthusiasm as us preparing them," Tam said.

"I just wish I could see their faces when they open their packs."

Tam said in the past they have received emails and letters thanking us from those serving that received a care pack.

"One young soldier in particular presented us in person with a plaque with his deployment patches and a personal thank you for our efforts. He said when he received his care package it was overwhelming to get something from a complete stranger."

Tam said some volunteers have family members or friends serving, others have no connection though want to show their support.

"The way I see it, we are all Australian, they are our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters and we just want to share Christmas with them."

Items in a care pack consist of biscuits, lollies, Tim Tams, chips, Christmas decorations, chewing gum, toiletry supplies, magazines, puzzle books and heaps more. Christmas Care Packs For The Troops will be assembled at the Maryborough RSL on Sunday, November 4.

Donations need to be handed in before this date.

For more information visit Facebook or email christmas carepacks@outlook.com.

care packages christmas community maryborough rsl troops volunteers
    Local Partners