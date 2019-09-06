Donations flood in for family who lost husband, father

Scott Rose with his wife Tenniel and children Lacey and Nash in an image posted to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.

NEARLY $10,000 has been raised for the family of Scott Rose, as tributes continue to flood in for the Gold Coast father.

A GoFundMe page has been established following the death of Mr Rose in a fatal hit-and-run in Tumbulgum on Monday.

Barry Hayward, father-in-law of Mr Rose, said the family have been overwhelmed by the support received from the community following the tragedy.

Mr Hayward told the Tweed Daily News Mr Rose was a wonderful man who is greatly missed.

"I liked him the first time I met him when my daughter Tenniel brought him home," he said.

"When they decided to get married, I couldn't be happier as I knew he would be a good husband and father.

"He is terribly missed and every time I look at his picture my heart breaks and at the moment he fills my thoughts, like him missing seeing (his) kids grow up."

As the tributes and the donations come flooding in, Mr Hayward said the community response has been exceptional.

He said his daughter's husband was the main income provider for the family, and the funds raised for the family will be a short-term reprieve for everyone.

"We have had a wonderful response to the Rose family GoFundMe campaign, it's been overwhelming and it wouldn't of been possible without the expert help of my son Codie and his partner Carly," he said.

"We would like to thank everyone who have contributed, people known and people not for their wonderful support so far and this will keep the wolf from the door for the immediate future.

"Scott was the breadwinner and with mortgage repayments and other bills still to be paid any donation of any size would give us that buffer until Tenniel and the kids can get on their feet."

Those wishing to donate to the fundraiser can go to the GoFundMe page and search for Support Scott Roses Family.