Donations flowed to keep little ones warm this winter

RUG UP: A group of crafty ladies have sewn more than 60 pyjamas to donate to the Children in Alternative Care service but first their efforts will be on display at Bottlebrush Crafts as an exhibition until April 7.

RUG UP: A group of crafty ladies have sewn more than 60 pyjamas to donate to the Children in Alternative Care service but first their efforts will be on display at Bottlebrush Crafts as an exhibition until April 7. contributed

DOZENS of pyjamas have been made with love and will be donated to the Children in Alternative Care service to keep Maryborough's little ones warm this winter.

The group of crafty ladies held an official opening to their exhibition at the Bottlebrush Gallery where a representative from the local service talked about the vulnerable little people who come into their care.

Crafter Lesley Mason said the project was started when one of the ladies learnt that there was a real need for pjs for children who were currently in alternative care.

"She spoke to a couple of her friends and their reaction was 'we can do that'," Mrs Mason said.

"Maitlia Potter's management committee kindly agreed to donate the use of their premises for a number of weeks to allow us the room to sew.

"We searched though our own stashes of fabric, asks friends for donations of fabric and then hit the op shops to source fleece, flannelette, ribbing and elastic.

"A local craft group Maryborough Creative Fabrics donated $50 toward elastic and then like a snowball rolling hell pell down a hill the donations gained momentum.

"We were totally blown away by the generosity of local people and the enormous amount of fabric we received."

The mission was to provide pjs for the kids but then community knitters donated rugs, jumpers, beanies, bed socks and trauma bears, next came a handful of kid's quilts and offers from other sewers in the community to assist with PJs," Mrs Mason said.

"It is impossible to imagine how traumatic it must be for children to be separated from their parents and placed in alternative care.

"Hopefully when they receive some of the goodies that have been amassed they will feel a little comforted.

"A comment made by one of the ladies at the afternoon tea 'the 'jamas are adorable and would cheer any sad little person' and another from a local hairdresser, who incidentally donated loads of fabric, 'I remember as a kid that safe feeling when you put on your jamas', probably encapsulates the feelings we all had as kids when we felt safe and warm and loved.

"One thing is for sure there will be lots of warm little people in Maryborough this winter,"

; hopefully they will also feel the warmth of the love that has gone into this project."

The PJs exhibition will be held at Bottlebrush Crafts corner of Ferry and Queen Sts, Maryborough until April 7.