Donations needed for fire-ravaged southern neighbours

Annette Brooker from Maryborough collecting donations of goods to send to fire victims in NSW and Victoria. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Annette Brooker from Maryborough collecting donations of goods to send to fire victims in NSW and Victoria. Photo: Alistair Brightman

STRUCK by the unthinkable tragedy of seeing her hometown go up in flames, Annette Brooker was determined to turn it into something positive.

The Maryborough woman knows better than most how bushfires can destroy everything a person holds dear.

Her hometown was one of many ripped apart during the Black Saturday fires of 2009.

While she had already moved to Queensland when the tragedy hit, she felts its impact deeply.

“I lost friends and all the things that were there when I was growing up,” Ms Brooker said.

She remembers the pain of people she knew being left without basic essentials like clothing and cooking utensils.

Now, when disasters like the bushfire crisis ravaging NSW hit, her instinct is to do what she can to help.

Ms Brooker has launched an appeal to collect clothes, homewares and other bare necessities, to be delivered to where they are desperately needed.

She said in the two days since she put the call out on Facebook, she had been overwhelmed by the response.

“It’s amazing, the generosity of the people in the Wide Bay,” Ms Brooker said.

The first offer of help came from a man prepared to donate his time, and his truck, to deliver the goods to our southern neighbours.

Since then, clothes for adults, children and babies have flooded in, as have other donations.

Ms Brooker, who co-ordinated a similar effort last year, donating water to drought-ravaged Stanthorpe, had a no-nonsense outlook on her generous efforts.

“I don’t like to praise myself, I just like to get things done,” she said.

WHERE TO DONATE

Three collection points have been set up, where donations can be dropped off:

Maryborough

202 Cheapside St

Hervey Bay

5 Owen Cr, Urangan

Childers

6 Noakes St (opposite the peanut van)

Clothing for adults, children and babies welcome, as well as homewares and smoke masks.