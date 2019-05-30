Donations pour in for funeral costs after four kids killed

Charmaine McLeod and her four children were killed in a car crash near Kumbia. Picture: Facebook.

MORE than $7500 has been raised to help pay for the funerals of an Eli Waters mum and her four children who were killed in a horrific crash at Kumbia on Monday.

Charmaine Harris McLeod was travelling with her four children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok, when she attempted to overtake a truck on the Bunya Highway. She collided with another truck and died at the scene, along with three of her children.

One of the girls was taken to Kingaroy Hospital, but died while being airlifted to Brisbane.

A Go Fund Me page has since been set up by Katie Harris, attracting donations from 226 people within 24 hours.

The page had been shared more than 5500 times.

"With the passing of Charmaine and her babies, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok, we are raising funds to cover the cost of the funeral and associated fees," a post on the page reads.

"For those who have donated or shared, I thank you."

Retiring Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb will work his final shift tomorrow.

Sgt Webb said crashes involving children were always the most challenging for emergency responders.

The crash that killed the four children had brought back memories of the death of Olivia Douglas, 8, at Childers in September last year.

She was killed in a crash while travelling to a netball carnival in Bundaberg.

"It's always challenging, always sad," Sgt Webb said.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/charmaine-harris-and-mcleod-children.