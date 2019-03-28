Donations to region's Men's Sheds soon to be tax deductible

DONATIONS to Men's and Community Sheds will soon be tax deductible, thanks to a new law being introduced by the Coalition Government.



Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said from July 1, 2020, anyone who donates $2 or more to a Shed can claim an income tax deduction for that donation.



Mr O'Brien said the new tax-deductions would give people an extra incentive to make a donation, which would in turn help to secure the financial stability of existing Sheds, allow for the expansion of others or even help build more Sheds in Wide Bay.

"I've had the great pleasure of supporting Men's and Community Sheds throughout Wide Bay, and have heard first-hand from many of the locals about what the Sheds mean to them," he said.



"The Men's Shed program is a huge success and they provide support to so many people - providing a place for some to build and create, while for others it's a reason to get up every day.



"Now it's our turn to provide more support to them."

