DONATIONS: Runners rally for fire-affected towns

Rural Fire Service volunteers Crystal Lewis, Josh Mills and Bradley Dieck with Parkrun participants May Olsson and Michelle Robb, decked out in yellow alongside Australian Red Cross volunteers.

RUNNERS laced up their shoes and decked themselves out in red and yellow.

Collection buckets were passed around as donations flowed, all with the backdrop of an iconic red fire engine.

This was Parkrun for a cause, flooding Urangan’s Pier Park with fitness and charity enthusiasts alike.

The weekly social running event took on a special meaning on Saturday as organisers partnered with the Australian Red Cross to raise money for bushfire affected communities.

Parkrun events are permitted to choose one charity partner per year and co-ordinators Stuart and Julie Marshall chose the Red Cross, knowing the ongoing bushfire crisis needed an urgent, national response.

Runners gave gold coin donations, collected at a Red Cross marquee near Urangan Pier.

Rural Fire Service volunteers Crystal Lewis, Josh Mills and Bradley Dieck were also on hand, showcase their truck and giving younger attendees a chance to site in the front seat and see how their heroes operate.

Runners were encouraged to wear red and yellow in symbolic support of the fire crews currently fighting catastrophic blazes throughout NSW.

The parkrun run team is not alone in supporting fire relief efforts.

Throughout the Fraser Coast, businesses and community clubs have rallied to help our southern neighbours.

The Hervey Bay RSL Club and Sub-Branch combined raised an “unprecedented” $19,000 through member donations and club contributions.

Gwen and Richard Watt of Richard Watt Optometrist, meanwhile, have launched a fundraising effort called Hervey Bay Adopt Fire Affected Families, with a bank account set up for Fraser Coast families to donate to residents in the Milton and Ulladulla areas.