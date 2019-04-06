Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Horses

Seventh Doncaster for Boss simply Brutal

6th Apr 2019 5:10 PM

GUN three-year-old Brutal has given jockey Glen Boss his seventh Doncaster Mile win with a thoroughly dominant display on day one of The Championships.

Sent forward from a wide barrier, Brutal raced outside leader and edged clear to beat Dreamforce and courageous topweight Hartnell in the $3 million race at Randwick.

"When you've got the vehicle underneath you that can just do what they do - that was the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless," the 49-year-old Boss said.

"He was spectacular. It wasn't that simple but, well, they've got a very good horse here. That's the softest victory I have ever had in the Doncaster."

The O'Reilly colt provided his legendary sire O'Reilly with his second Doncaster winner.

FormGuide

More Stories

brutal doncaster mile dreamforce glen boss hartnell royal randwick
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    MKR winner shares how he lost more than half his body weight

    premium_icon MKR winner shares how he lost more than half his body weight

    Lifestyle A cruel joke among friends prompted a life changing decision

    Emergency services called to three crashes on the Coast

    premium_icon Emergency services called to three crashes on the Coast

    Crime One of them involved a car crashing into a horse.

    Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    premium_icon Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    News The region has started bucking the trend of joblessness