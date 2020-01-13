Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Latrell Mitchell is no longer a Rooster.
Latrell Mitchell is no longer a Rooster.
Rugby League

Done deal: Latrell confirms new home

13th Jan 2020 2:13 PM

Latrell Mitchell is officially a Rabbitoh.

After months of speculation, the former Roosters star inked a one-year deal with South Sydney today, confirming his arrival at Redfern for season 2020.

The club has an option in its favour to keep Mitchell for a second year into 2021.

There are reports Mitchell has been told he will play fullback for the Bunnies this season and Souths general manager of football Shane Richardson is confident he will fit in at his new home.

"He has the ability to be one of the best players in the world and from our discussions with him he understands that it's going to take a lot of hard work and effort for him to be at his best consistently and to reach his full potential," Richardson said.

"He will get that opportunity at the Rabbitohs, working with some wonderful mentors here in Wayne (Bennett), Jason (Demetriou), Ben (Hornby), Greg (Inglis), John (Sutton) and Sam (Burgess), and we're really looking forward to seeing Latrell at his peak wearing the famous cardinal and myrtle jersey that so many greats of the game have worn before him.

"He is a very proud indigenous man, a young leader in the indigenous community and we know that he will be of great support to Souths Cares and its programs in the indigenous community."

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
latrell mitchell nrl south sydney rabbitohs sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unmarked grave for man who helped build M’boro

        premium_icon Unmarked grave for man who helped build M’boro

        News Charles Henry Crystall left a remarkable legacy but was buried in an unmarked grave

        Monument should celebrate survival against all the odds

        premium_icon Monument should celebrate survival against all the odds

        News ‘A lot of the deaths weren’t recorded in any way’

        HEAVY FALLS: Wet week ahead as storms predicted

        premium_icon HEAVY FALLS: Wet week ahead as storms predicted

        Weather Solid rainfall totals predicted across the Coast

        VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        News The public can vote for their favourite Fraser Coast educator online